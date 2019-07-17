How to get to the Eisteddfod

Image copyright Eisteddfod Genedlaethol

This year's National Eisteddfod is being held alongside the A470 on land to the south of Llanrwst town centre. There will be a one-way system in place for the duration of the event.

By car

There are dedicated car parks for visitors arriving at the Eisteddfod from each of the three main directions.

Traffic from the south - a site on the western side of the A470 to the south of Llanrwst

Traffic approaching from the north-west (via A55 and A470) - a site to the north of Llanrwst on the eastern side of the A470

Traffic approaching from Abergele (via A548) - a site which includes Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy and nearby land on Nebo Road on the eastern side of the town

For disabled visitors with blue badges - parking will be available near the main entrance of the Maes.

Full information can be found on the official Eisteddfod website.

There are also separate directions for travellers wishing to get to the Eisteddfod caravan park.

Train and bus

There are two train stations in the town - Llanrwst and Llanrwst North. Visitors to the Eisteddfod should head for Llanrwst north station, where shuttle buses to the Maes will be available.

Contact Traveline Cymru for more information and bus timetables.

In addition, coach company Llew Jones will also be running a variety of shuttle buses and coaches to and from the Maes from a variety of locations across North Wales each day.

Walking and cycling

Dedicated walking and cycling paths will allow visitors to travel between the town and the Eisteddfod Maes, the caravan park and camping sites.