Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Mercher // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Wednesday

Diwrnod Tlws y Cerddor a'r Fedal Ryddiaith, a diwrnod yn llawn cystadlu ym Mae Caerdydd. Cofiwch bod fideo byw o'r Pafiliwn a'r holl ganlyniadau ar gael ein
gwefan arbennig o'r Steddfod.
Enjoy some of Wednesday's highlights from the National Eisteddfod at Cardiff Bay. You can also watch a live video from the pavilion with English commentary, and see highlights and results on our special
Eisteddfod website.
Daeth ychydig o law, ond dim digon i amharu ar fwrlwm y Bae // A little rain didn't dampen the Eisteddfod spirits at Cardiff Bay
Siôn a'i fam Ffion yn mwynhau criw Cyw // Siôn and his mother Ffion enjoying a performance by S4C's Cyw stars
Gorffen paratoi cyn noson gyntaf Maes B - Band Pres Llareggub sy'n cloi'r nos Fercher // The old Dr Who Experience has been revamped for this year's Maes B gigs
Ymarfer yn y Bar Syched // Practice makes perfect
Siôn, Gwion, Manon a Non o Saron, Caernarfon yn mwynhau seibiant bach yn y Bae // Siôn, Gwion, Manon and Non enjoy the views across the Bay
John Pierce Jones yn cymryd rhan mewn sesiwn yn y Babell Lên i goffau y diweddar Meic Povey. Ei chwaer, Buddug Povey, sydd ar y chwith // Actor John Pierce Jones pays tribute to the late actor and director Meic Povey in the Literary pavilion
Cwmni Maes yn perfformio addasiad o 'Diwedd y Byd' gan Meic Povey yn Theatr y Maes // A performance of Meic Povey's 'Diwedd y Byd' ('End of the World') by Cwmni Maes
Tim Heeley, enillydd Tlws y Cerddor, yn cael ei gyfweld gan Steffan Powell // Tim Heeley won the Musician's Medal for his orchestral composition suitable for a televised detective drama
Dawns y (potiau) blodau? Perfformiad creadigol tu allan i Ganolfan y Mileniwm // Creative dance outside The Millennium Centre
Gwarchodwyr y maes - heddlu y tu allan i'r Senedd // Guardians of the Eisteddfod maes - police on duty outside the Senedd
Y band Adwaith o Gaerfyrddin yn canu set acwstig yn Caffi Maes B // Carmarthen band, Adwaith, perform an acoustic set in Maes B
Manon Steffan Ros, ennillydd y Fedal Ryddiaith // Winner of the Prose Medal, Manon Steffan Ros
