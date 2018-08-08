Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Mercher // The Eisteddfod in pictures: Wednesday

Diwrnod Tlws y Cerddor a'r Fedal Ryddiaith, a diwrnod yn llawn cystadlu ym Mae Caerdydd. Cofiwch bod fideo byw o'r Pafiliwn a'r holl ganlyniadau ar gael ein gwefan arbennig o'r Steddfod.

Enjoy some of Wednesday's highlights from the National Eisteddfod at Cardiff Bay. You can also watch a live video from the pavilion with English commentary, and see highlights and results on our special Eisteddfod website.

Image copyright Sharif Shahwan Image caption Daeth ychydig o law, ond dim digon i amharu ar fwrlwm y Bae // A little rain didn't dampen the Eisteddfod spirits at Cardiff Bay

Image caption Siôn a'i fam Ffion yn mwynhau criw Cyw // Siôn and his mother Ffion enjoying a performance by S4C's Cyw stars

Image caption Gorffen paratoi cyn noson gyntaf Maes B - Band Pres Llareggub sy'n cloi'r nos Fercher // The old Dr Who Experience has been revamped for this year's Maes B gigs

Image caption Ymarfer yn y Bar Syched // Practice makes perfect

Image caption Siôn, Gwion, Manon a Non o Saron, Caernarfon yn mwynhau seibiant bach yn y Bae // Siôn, Gwion, Manon and Non enjoy the views across the Bay

Image caption John Pierce Jones yn cymryd rhan mewn sesiwn yn y Babell Lên i goffau y diweddar Meic Povey. Ei chwaer, Buddug Povey, sydd ar y chwith // Actor John Pierce Jones pays tribute to the late actor and director Meic Povey in the Literary pavilion

Image caption Cwmni Maes yn perfformio addasiad o 'Diwedd y Byd' gan Meic Povey yn Theatr y Maes // A performance of Meic Povey's 'Diwedd y Byd' ('End of the World') by Cwmni Maes

Image caption Tim Heeley, enillydd Tlws y Cerddor, yn cael ei gyfweld gan Steffan Powell // Tim Heeley won the Musician's Medal for his orchestral composition suitable for a televised detective drama

Image caption Dawns y (potiau) blodau? Perfformiad creadigol tu allan i Ganolfan y Mileniwm // Creative dance outside The Millennium Centre

Image caption Gwarchodwyr y maes - heddlu y tu allan i'r Senedd // Guardians of the Eisteddfod maes - police on duty outside the Senedd

Image caption Y band Adwaith o Gaerfyrddin yn canu set acwstig yn Caffi Maes B // Carmarthen band, Adwaith, perform an acoustic set in Maes B

Image caption Manon Steffan Ros, ennillydd y Fedal Ryddiaith // Winner of the Prose Medal, Manon Steffan Ros

