Canlyniadau Nos Fercher 8 Awst // Results for Wednesday evening 8 August

Holl ganlyniadau Nos Fercher 8 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.

All the results from Wednesday evening 8August and clips of the competitions.

Ensemble lleisiol 10-26 oed rhwng 3 a 6 mewn nifer (38) / Vocal ensemble 10-26 years between 3 and 6 members (38)

Ensemble lleisiol 10-26 oed rhwng 3 a 6 mewn nifer (38) / Vocal ensemble 10-26 years (38)

1. Ensemble Glantaf

2. Criw Aber

3= Swynol

3= Lleisiau'r Ynys

Perfformiad unigol 19 oed a throsodd o gân o Sioe Gerdd (54) / Song from a show or musical over 19 years (54)

Perfformiad 19 oed a throsodd o gân Sioe Gerdd (54) / Song from a show or musical (54)

1. Gwion Morris Jones

2. Celyn Llwyd

3. Huw Blainey

4. Gwion Wyn Jones

Gwobr Richard Burton i rai rhwng 16 a 25 oed (116) / Richard Burton Prize for 16-25 years (116)

Gwobr Richard Burton i rai rhwng 16 a 25 oed (116) / Richard Burton Prize (116)

Eilir Gwyn

Ysgoloriaeth Goffa Wilbert Lloyd Roberts (56) / Wilbert Lloyd Roberts Memorial Scholarship (56)

Huw Blainey

Ysgoloriaeth W Towyn Roberts ac Ysgoloriaeth William Park-Jones (39) / W Towyn Roberts and William Park-Jones Scholarships (39)

Ysgoloriaeth W Towyn Roberts (39) / W Towyn Roberts Scholarship (39)

1. Steffan Lloyd Owen

2. Ffion Edwards

3. Huw Ynyr

4. Elen Lloyd Roberts

