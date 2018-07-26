How to get to the Eisteddfod

Image copyright Eisteddfod Genedlaethol

Eisteddfod organisers are encouraging visitors to use buses and trains or to cycle and walk to the Maes if possible.

Cardiff Bay train station is next to the Maes,and trains run regularly from the city centre and there are bus routes to the Bay from across the city. The Taff Trail walking and cycling path also link the Bay with the city centre.

A park and ride system will operate from Leckwith during the working week, with parking opening at 06:30 and buses running regularly from 07:00 until midnight.

At the weekends, visitors can park in Cardiff Council's County Hall which has disabled parking spaces.

Parking costs £10 per car on the day and it is possible to pre-book a space at Leckwith for £8.

The shuttle buses to Leckwith and back are free of charge.

Shuttle buses will also run regularly between the Bay and the caravan site bus stop on Western Avenue and also the Maes B camp site, situated at Fitzalan High School,

You can book a place on the caravan and camping shuttle bus by filling in a form on the Eisteddfod website.

Scooter and wheelchair service is available for disabled visitors. The Byw Bywyd stand is located in the Red Dragon Centre, near the Wales Millennium Centre.