Y Sioe Fawr: Lluniau dydd Iau // Thursday at the Royal Welsh

Diwrnod braf a phoeth arall yn Llanelwedd. Dyma oedd y diwrnod olaf, ond doedd hynny ddim yn golygu fod pethau'n arafu...

It was another glorious day at Llanelwedd. The last day of this year's Show, but that didn't mean that things were dying down...

Cyn i'r holl gwsmeriaid gyrraedd, mae angen tynnu pob un darn o lwch a sicrhau fod y peiriannau sydd ar werth yn sgleinio ac yn edrych ar eu gorau.

Before all the customers arrive, all the machines need to be polished so that they sparkle and look at their best.

Mae'r teulu Williams wedi cyrraedd Cylch y Ceffylau yn gynnar er mwyn gwylio'r cystadlu... ac mae'n rhaid gwneud yn siŵr fod pawb yn gallu gweld yn iawn.

The Williams family have arrived at the Horse Ring bright and early to watch the competitions... and everybody needs a good view.

Nid dafad gyffredin mo hon... Dyma gacen novelty fuddugol Mrs Kathleen King ar y thema 'dafad'. Meee-lys...

This extremely realistic cake by Mrs Kathleen King won first prize in the novelty cake category. No idea what it's meant to be though...

Mae angen digon o gyhyrau i gymryd rhan yn y gystadleuaeth yma.

Do you have the muscles to take part in this tough competition?

Dyma Fudge y mochyn cwta. Fel roedd yr arwydd ar ei gawell yn ei bwysleisio, dydy o ddim mor flasus ag y mae ei enw yn ei awgrymu, ond mae o'n ciwt iawn.

This is Fudge, the guinea pig. A sign on his cage specified that although his name sounds delicious, he is not to be eaten.

Rhaid cofio dilyn yn ôl troed yr un o dy flaen...

Always follow the footprints (or horseshoe prints) of the one in front...

Daw Jim Thomson o Ddyffryn Teifi i arddangos y cyryglau yma yn y Sioe bob blwyddyn.

These coracles are exhibited at the Show every year by Jim Thomson from the Teifi Valley.

Mae Hannah o Elmswell wedi cael dod i'r Sioe am y tro cyntaf - ar ôl clywed straeon o phan roedd ei thad yn ymweld pan roedd yn fachgen bach - ac wedi gwneud ffrind newydd!

After hearing her father's stories of when he used to come to the Show when he was a boy, Hannah from Elmswell has finally been able to visit - and has made a friend!

Dyma Sioe gyntaf Sophie hefyd. Roedd y cocker spaniel 14 mis oed yn dangos sut i ôl pethau o'r dŵr mewn arddangosfeydd gan gŵn adar.

This is Sophie's first Show too. The 14 month old cocker spaniel was showing off her retrieving skills at the gundog exhibitions this week.

Mae'r adran goedwigaeth yn llawn peiriannau anferthol.

The forestry section of the Show site is full of enormous machines like this.

Mesur ddwywaith... torri unwaith... Roedd cystadleuaeth gwaith coed y Clybiau Ffermwyr Ifanc yn gofyn i barau adeiladu eitem a fyddai'n addas ar gyfer parc chwarae plant, a hynny mewn dwy awr.

Measure twice... cut once... The Young Farmers' Clubs woodwork competition asked pairs to build an item for a children's outdoor play area in two hours.

Ar ôl awr, roedd pethau'n dechrau siapio...

After an hour, things were beginning to take shape...

Mae Daniel o Lanfair-ym-Muallt wrth ei fodd yn chwarae ar y teganau gorffenedig!

Daniel from Builth Wells loves playing on the finished products!

Mae Tanya yn dipyn o giamstar ar bysgota, ac yn helpu ei thad gydag arddangosfeydd pysgota â phluen, fel ymarfer ar gyfer cynrychioli Cymru yr wythnos nesa'.

Tanya is a dab-hand at fishing, and is helping her father with the fly-fishing exhibitions as practice before representing Wales at a competition next week.

Shelley King o Awstralia oedd enillydd y cneifio i ferched, ond doedd Helen Evans o Gymru ddim yn bell y tu ôl iddi.

The winner of the ladies shearing competitions was Shelley King from Australia, but Welshwoman Helen Evans wasn't too far behind.

Mae'r bryncyn yma yn lle delfrydol i gael golygfa o'r cystadlu brwd sydd yn y Prif Gylch.

This hill is perfect to get a good view of the competitions in the Main Ring.

Welwn ni chi eto flwyddyn nesa'!

See you all next year!