Y Sioe Fawr: Lluniau dydd Mercher // Wednesday at the Royal Welsh
Roedd dechrau niwlog i drydydd dydd y Sioe Fawr yn Llanelwedd, ond buan y daeth yr haul tanbaid!
The third day of the Royal Welsh at Llanelwedd started out foggy, but it was soon replaced by the blazing-hot sun!
Pawb yn edrych yn ddigon o sioe, ac yn barod am gystadleuaeth y tîm o dri cyfandirol
Everybody looks their best and ready for the team of continental three competition
Mae'n debyg nad ydy Flossy, y ddafad Valais Blacknose, yn hoffi cael tynnu ei llun
Apparently Flossy, the Valais Blacknose sheep, isn't too happy with having her picture taken
Mae'n siŵr fod band y Royal Welsh yn boeth iawn yn eu lifrau coch... ond maen nhw'n dal i wenu!
Despite being in heavy uniforms on such a warm day, members of the Royal Welsh band are still smiling!
Dydd Mercher yw dydd y cneifio - ac roedd Canolfan Gneifio Meirion yn orlawn wrth i'r cneifwyr wibio yn y rowndiau rhagbrofol
Wednesday is the big shearing day - and Meirion Shearing Centre was packed as the competitors tried to shear their way into the final rounds later today
Tybed oes 'na ddigon o gaws...?
Is there enough cheese, do you think?
Cafodd Betty lawer o hwyl ar y trampolîn yn y Pentref Chwaraeon - am ffordd hyfryd i ddathlu ei phen-blwydd yn wyth ddydd Sul!
Betty had a wonderful time on the trampoline - what a great way to celebrate her eighth birthday on Sunday!
Ti 'di ennill! Ty'd â sws i mi!
You won! Give me a kiss!
Mae'r anifeiliaid yn gallu achosi ciwiau yn y Sioe...
Animals can cause queues at the Royal Welsh...
...felly diolch byth fod yna rywun i reoli'r traffig!
...so luckily there's somebody around to control the traffic!
Ar be' ti'n edrych?
Whatcha lookin' at?
Un berfa o nifer...
One wheelbarrow of many...
Mae'r Pafiliwn Mêl a Garddwriaeth yn llawn blodau hardd a lliwgar
The Honey and Horticulture Marquee is full of beautiful and colourful flowers
Cyfle i gael hoe fach yn yr haul, wrth wrando ar leisiau hudolus Sorela
Time for a sit-down in the sun, whilst listening to the mellifluous voices of Sorela
Hefyd o ddiddordeb: