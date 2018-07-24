Y Sioe Fawr: Lluniau dydd Mawrth // Tuesday at the Royal Welsh

Oni bai am ambell i gawod o law, mae hi wedi bod yn ddiwrnod cynnes ar y cyfan yn Llanelwedd. Dyma rai o'r golygfeydd o'r maes ar ddydd Mawrth:

There was the occasional shower, but on the whole it's been another warm day in Llanelwedd. Here are some of the scenes from the second day of the show:

Yr efeilliaid Aled a Dewi o Lanymddyfri yn mwynhau eistedd ar gefn beic cwad - efallai bod pump oed ychydig yn rhy ifanc i yrru un...

Twins Aled and Dewi from Llandovery enjoying sitting on a quad bike - but maybe five-year-olds should wait a few years before driving one...

Roedd yna ambell gawod ond ar y cyfan roedd hi'n sych ac yn gynnes ar faes y Sioe ddydd Mawrth, ac yn eitha' trymaidd!

There were some showers during the day but overall it was dry and warm at the show on Tuesday, albeit quite humid!

Mae'r Neuadd Fwyd yn lle pwysig i unrhyw un sy'n hoffi cig, caws a phob math o fwydydd eraill...ac yn baradwys i unrhyw un sydd â dant melys!

The Food Hall is an important venue for those who love meat, cheese and all kinds of other foods...and heaven for anyone with a sweet tooth!

Bedwyr (wyth oed) a'i frawd mawr Guto (10) o Bontargothi yn Sir Gâr yn cael codi Cwpan Her Ewrop ger stondin Gleision Caerdydd. Enillodd y Gleision y rownd derfynol yn erbyn Caerloyw yn Bilbao ym mis Mai.

Eight-year-old Bedwyr and his big brother Guto (10) fom Pontargothi, Carmarthernshire holding the European Challenge Cup at the Cardiff Blues stall. The Blues won the cup in the final against Gloucester in Bilbao in May.

Oen gwryw Charollais yn cael ei osod i'w le er mwyn ei arddangos i'r beirniaid.

Getting the Charollais to stand right for the judges.

Un o'r ymwelwyr ieuengaf yn y sioe eleni; Gwilym Tomos o Dreharris, sy'n bedair wythnos oed.

One of the youngest visitors at the show today; four-week-old Gwilym Tomos from Treharris.

Lydia, sy'n ddwy oed o Aberaeron, yn cael hwyl yn bwydo yn y sied geifr.

Lydia, two years old from Aberaeron helping with the feeding at the goat shed.

Mae'r Gymdeithas Lysiau Cenedlaethol yng Nghymru wedi creu arddangosfa o'r rhai o'r pencampwyr yn y cystadlaethau tyfu llysiau eleni.

The National Vegetable Society in Wales gave a display of some of the best produce its members had at the show's competitions.

Non, Rhodri a Gruffudd o bentref Mydroilyn ger Llanbed yn ymarfer at gynrychioli Cymru yn y rheng flaen yng Nghwpan y Byd 2027.

Non, Rhodri and Gruffudd from Mydroilyn near Lampeter preparing for the time when they'll be Wales' front row at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Chi'n beilo nawr?! Y Welsh Whisperer ar y llwyfan perfformio yn diddanu'r gynulleidfa gyda'i ganeuon amaethyddol.

In his element! The Welsh Whisperer on the performance stage entertaining the crowd with his agriculturally-themed songs.

Becky a Martin o Lanerfyl yn paratoi eu dafad North Country Cheviot Hill cyn cystadlu.

Becky and Martin from Llanerfyl preparing their North Country Cheviot Hill sheep ahead of the competition.

Cyffro'r sioe yn y tywydd clos wedi bod yn ormod i rai...

The show's excitement in the humid weather proved to be a bit too much for some...

Mwy o'r Sioe ar Cymru Fyw: