Lluniau: Cofio Glofa’r Tŵr // In Pictures: Tower Colliery

Image copyright Peter Marlow / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Mae 'na 10 mlynedd ers i'r gwaith ddod i ben ym mhwll glo dwfn olaf Cymru. Ar 25 Ionawr 2008, fe gaeodd Glofa'r Tŵr ger Hirwaun. Daeth stori'r Tŵr i sylw'r byd yn Ionawr 1995 pan brynodd y glowyr y pwll. Tua'r un cyfnod aeth y ffotograffwyr byd-enwog Martin Parr (1993) a Peter Marlow (1996) i'r lofa i gofnodi'r stori drwy lens y camera.

A decade has passed since the closure of the last deep coal mine in Wales. On 25 January 2008, Tower Colliery in the Cynon Valley officially closed. The story of Tower was made famous when its miners bought the ownership of the colliery in January 1995. During the same period, photographers Martin Parr (1993) and Peter Marlow (1996) both visited the mine to document life underground at Tower.

Image copyright Martin Parr / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Image copyright Martin Parr / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Image copyright Martin Parr / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Image copyright Martin Parr / MAGNUM PHOTOS Image caption Rhoi pŵer yn y lampau // Charging the miners' lamps

Image copyright Peter Marlow / Magnum Photos

Image copyright Peter Marlow / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Image copyright Peter Marlow / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Image copyright Peter Marlow / Magnum Photos Image caption Cadeirydd Glofa'r Tŵr, Tyrone O'Sullivan // Chairman Tyrone O'Sullivan led the workers buy-out of the colliery

Image copyright Peter Marlow / MAGNUM PHOTOS Image caption Cawodydd y gweithwyr ar ôl i'r shifft orffen // The workers' showers after the shift ends

