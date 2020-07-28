Production Apprentice Scheme (England)

This scheme is currently closed for applications Please check our Careers website for future opportunities.

Key details

Location: London, Salford, Birmingham, Bristol

What will I do as part of the scheme?

We’re not looking at qualifications. There’s no academic entry requirement. We focus our recruitment on creativity, potential and drive.

If you’re genuinely passionate about creating great TV, radio, online or social media content…then this scheme is for you…

If you want to learn from industry professionals how to produce and broadcast content to a wide range of audiences…then this scheme is for you…

If you’ve got loads of imagination, the potential to learn and the drive and determination to succeed, then this scheme is for you….

Do you want to help shape the media industry of the future?

Do you want to help the BBC tell all kinds of stories to all kinds of audiences via all kinds of platforms (on TV, on radio, online and through social media)?

If your answer to those questions is ‘yes’ then we really want to hear from you.

This UK-wide BBC scheme offers you the chance to work in production bases in Wales, Scotland and across England.

The Production Apprentice Scheme could be your first step towards a career in the media industry.

During this scheme you will get first-hand work experience and hands-on training in production while studying towards a Level 3 apprenticeship. You could be working in TV, radio, digital or social media content, but wherever you’re based in your placement you will learn about the end-to-end production process, from developing and pitching an initial idea to final transmission.

You may also have the opportunity to specialise in a particular area of production. You could be focussing on developing ideas and stories (editorial), mastering how to use technical kit (craft skills) or learning how to schedule and set up filming, editing and running a production office (production management).

By the end of the apprenticeship, not only will you understand all the different stages of the production process from start to finish, but you will also have working knowledge of how the different roles work together.

Who are you?

Does this sound like the scheme for you? What makes you want to be at the BBC and learn about what we do here?

Here’s what we’re looking for…

People who…

…are passionate about making content and bringing new voices, fresh ideas and previously untold stories to audiences on a variety of platforms (online, social media, TV, radio) - Don’t rule yourself out of the running – your voice, life experiences and personal story might be just what we’re looking for!

…are highly motivated, resilient and can rise to the challenge of building a career in the broadcast industry - Have you, perhaps, been excited by personal projects that have inspired you to take this next step or maybe you’ve already had a taste of working in media or production (though not necessarily in a professional environment)?

…are great team-players – On this scheme, you will be placed on real programmes with our production teams, learning and gaining experience every day. Being in a professional environment you may be faced with some challenges along the way!

…have an understanding of audiences and how people ‘consume content’? – Do you watch, listen or engage with lots of different content on a daily basis and can you easily talk about what you like and dislike, or what works and doesn’t work for different types of audiences?

…are flexible and adaptable due to the pace of work, learning and production demands – Working at the BBC isn’t always a Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 job.

…are excited by and enjoy working with a wide range of colleagues and members of the public

If you already have a media/production degree or equivalent you will not be eligible for this scheme. We encourage you to take a look at our Production Trainee Scheme or consider searching our other vacancies for entry level roles on BBC Careers Hub.

You must not be planning to do this scheme as a gap year programme.

If you have had 12 months or more continuous paid production work in the media industry, or at the BBC, we would encourage you to search for other roles in the BBC that are more relevant to your level of experience on BBC Careers Hub.

We are unable to accept your application if you do not have the legal right to work in the UK.

If you have more than one year’s work experience in production or the media industry we recommend you take a look at roles more suited to your level on BBC Careers Hub.

What are we offering?

A salary of £14,250 per year (pro-rated), those based in London will receive £18,932.

Gold-standard industry training delivered by the BBC Academy from specialists and senior BBC and freelance production staff.

Completion of a Level 3 Broadcast Assistant Production apprenticeship or Junior Content Producer apprenticeship supported by an experienced and established training provider.

Diversity

We are a diversity champion and we promote a good working environment for all existing and potential staff ensuring equal treatment for all of our employees. We have formed a partnership with VERCIDA, the UK's largest diversity and inclusion focused careers site. All of our vacancies are also listed on VERCIDA. Click here to view our vacancies in an accessible format. If you have a disability you will also have the option to go through our Extend Hub when you apply.