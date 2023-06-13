NEW: The monthly AI or real quiz
How good are you at spotting real images from artificial ones?
AI, which stands for artificial intelligence, has been responsible for a breakthrough in image creation. Now photo-realistic images can be made by just giving a computer or a program a set of instructions and descriptions about what to create.
Whilst this opens up loads of new possibilities, it also means it can be harder to tell a real image apart from a fake one. Take our monthly AI or real quiz to see if you can decide which images have been generated by AI!