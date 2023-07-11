The monthly AI or real quiz

AI images and deepfake videos are being used everywhere – from social media platforms and ads to TV shows!

A deepfake video is a computer-generated copy that aims to perfectly replicate the voice, look, expressions and even gestures of another person. They can look very realistic, as you’ll see from this month’s quiz!

See if you can get full marks – and remember, always double check where an image or video has orginally come from. Who posted it and what are the intentions behind it? Verify sources and check whether any trustworthy news sites have published the content.