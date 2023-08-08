The monthly AI or real quiz

You might find that AI images and deepfake videos are popping up in your feeds more regularly now, and they’re becoming harder to spot!

But can you tell the AI from the real?

See if you can get full marks in this months quiz and remember, always double check where an image or video has originally come from. Who posted it and what are the intentions behind it? Verify sources and check whether any trustworthy news sites have published the content.

Learn more about fake news here!