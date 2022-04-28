The Irish government has defeated an opposition motion to stop plans to restrict the commercial sale of turf.

The government won the vote by 72 votes to 64 after giving assurances that people would still be allowed to cut and save turf from boglands as they had traditionally done.

The environment minister and leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan, had proposed a ban on the sale of wet wood, smoky coal and turf from September 2022.

He said this would reduce the number of people – estimated at 1,300 – who die annually in the Republic of Ireland because of air pollution.

But it was the issue of turf that captured the political imagination even though only 4% of households burn the fuel.

That rises to around 20% in the Irish midlands where most of the opposition to the proposal came from.

Sinn Féin, the main opposition party, and several backbenchers in the two other coalition parties - Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - argued that now was not the right time for such a proposal because of rising fuel costs and a cost of living crisis.

Taoiseach (prime minister) Mícheál Martin re-assured his worried TDs (MPs) that people would still be allowed to cut and save their turf from boglands as they had traditionally done.

He also said those who gifted or sold small amounts of the fuel to family members and neighbours in communities of less than 500 people would not be penalised.

Smoky coal, he said, was the real problem.

The issue was raised at government parliamentary meetings with backbench TDs being told that their concerns would be taken on board.

The government will seek advice from the European Commission which could make binding recommendations on the plan.

Mr Ryan has said the proposed measures will focus only on large-scale commercial sales and not on the traditional, but declining, use of turf in rural areas.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers of huffing and puffing on turf before falling into line with the Green party in last night’s vote.

Speaking on Thursday in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions he described the government’s proposals as “daft” and said everybody accepts the burning of turf is dying out.

The environment minister, Mr Ryan, said what’s proposed was not an outright ban.

He said the govt wouldn’t ignore the health issue and the loss of life associated with air pollution.

The minister said we need an all-island approach and said the Sinn Féin assembly election manifesto does not mention air pollution and says nothing about stopping the sale of smoky fuel which is often sold across the border.

It is understood that the issue will be debated by the three coalition leaders at their weekly meetings before new proposals are brought to cabinet.

Whatever is ultimately agreed is unlikely to have any major impact this year.