Firefighters rescue puppy stuck in drain
- Published
A puppy that got stuck down a drain has been rescued by firefighters.
Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the Jack Russell, called Lily, after the pet disappeared during a walk at Aldershot Park in Hampshire.
The fire service said Lily had become "disorientated and distressed" before being rescued on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighter Phil Wareham said: "A very relieved and grateful owner couldn't have been happier with the crews' efforts.
"Lily even enjoyed a pasta and meatballs hot pack, supplied by us, as a reward."
