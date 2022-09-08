Firefighters rescue puppy stuck in drain

Dog Lily reunited with owner in AldershotHIFRS

L﻿ily posed with the firefighters involved with the rescue after being saved from the drain

A﻿ puppy that got stuck down a drain has been rescued by firefighters.

F﻿irefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the Jack Russell, called Lily, after the pet disappeared during a walk at Aldershot Park in Hampshire.

The fire service said Lily had become "disorientated and distressed" before being rescued on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighter Phil Wareham said: "A very relieved and grateful owner couldn't have been happier with the crews' efforts.

"Lily even enjoyed a pasta and meatballs hot pack, supplied by us, as a reward."

T﻿he rescue came three days after firefighters in Chilbolton, near Stockbridge, freed a cow that had got its head stuck in a tree.

HIFRS

F﻿irefighters said Lily had been "disorientated and distressed" after becoming stuck down the drain

HIFRS

﻿Crews worked with Lily's owner during the rescue

H﻿ampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service