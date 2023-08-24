Article: published on 24 August 2023
The Beales are back in town on EastEnders!
Here’s a sentence no EastEnders fan ever expected to read: after over 25 years, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is back and she’s living with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).
For those not familiar with the award-winning BBC soap, Cindy is believed to have died in prison in 1998 after ordering a hitman to kill then husband Ian during a nasty custody battle for their kids, back in 1996.
Now she’s back from the dead, with Ian - EastEnders’ longest-running cast member - and their son Peter in tow.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Beales before their big return.
What happened to Cindy Beale?
We first met market trader Cindy in 1988. She was initially a love interest of Simon Wicks (Nick Berry), the father of her first child, Steven (Aaron Sidwell).
But as fans of the show know, where Cindy goes, drama follows and she wound up marrying Simon’s step-brother Ian Beale, while pregnant with Steven. The pair had two children of their own, twins Lucy (Hetti Bywater) and Peter Beale (Thomas Law).
Cindy and Ian’s relationship was full of affairs and fights, with the pair eventually splitting. During a bitter custody battle, Cindy hired a hitman to kill Ian, and was arrested. We last saw Cindy in prison, pregnant with boyfriend Nick Holland’s (Dominic Taylor) baby.
Fans were led to believe that Cindy had died in prison, while giving birth to Nick’s baby, who was named Cindy Williams (Mimi Keene).
While that seemed like the doof-doof end to Cindy’s story, as fans of the soap know - unless you see a body, don’t assume they’re dead. Remember the return of Nasty Nick, Dirty Den and Kathy Beale anyone?
Shock came this summer when Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) - daughters of George Knight (Colin Salmon) - current landlord of the Queen Vic - began searching for their missing mother, Rose Knight.
Fans soon learned that Cindy didn’t die in prison but was moved to witness protection, where she assumed the name Rose. She then met, married and had two kids with George.
Cindy left her kids and George to start a new life in France, where we see that she’s been living seemingly in bliss with Peter and Ian.
But when news comes that Cindy’s witness protection is over and it’s safe to return to Walford, how will her estranged daughters react?
Where is Ian Beale?
Ian Beale, who we first met in 1985, is EastEnders’ longest-standing character.
From being a loan shark, to property tycoon, Ian turned his hand to everything the Square had to offer.
While it’s easy to think Cindy caused all of the drama in the relationship, Ian’s life continued to be chaotic long after her departure.
Thanks to his kids Lucy, Peter and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), Ian has been involved in a fair few scandals, from Bobby killing his sister Lucy, to Ian being involved in the death of Denny Rickman Jr. (Bleu Landau) son of new wife and best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).
Denny died on a party boat back in 2020, when Ian locked him below deck and the ship started to sink. When news got out Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sharon tried to poison Ian for his involvement in Denny’s death - causing Ian to flee the Square in 2021.
Ian returned secretly in 2022 for the funeral of Dot Branning (June Brown) and made a mysterious phone call, which we now know was to Cindy.
Now, he’s living a seemingly idyllic life in France with Cindy and Peter - so we’re expecting his return to Walford to be a shock to the system.
Why did Peter Beale leave?
Peter Beale is the son of Ian and Cindy - first appearing on screen in 1993.
When Peter wasn’t working in the chippy or at fruit and veg stall, he was fighting with his twin sister Lucy before she died in 2014 at the hands of brother Bobby.
Peter had a baby, Louie Beale, with Lucy’s ex-best friend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa). Clearing out Kathy and the family’s business accounts, Peter decided to leave Walford in 2022 - eventually learning that his mother Cindy was in France and settling there.
Now, their blissful life has been jeopardised, as Peter intercepts a message on his mum’s phone - learning the shocking truth that he has two half sisters in Walford, Anna and Gina, that he’s never met.
Peter decides to get a Eurostar back to Walford to meet his sisters but is shocked to find his brother Bobby making moves on Anna - not realising that they share a sibling in Peter!
What does Cindy, Ian and Peter’s return mean for the Square?
As with anything involving the Beales, chaos is never far away and their return to the Square means stirring up old feuds.
Not only will Cindy have to deal with the fallout from the Knight family that she left behind, but she’s sure to stir up old trouble with Kathy Beale.
And does she even know that Bobby killed Lucy?
As for Ian, he’ll also have to face mum Kathy too and explain why he’s seemingly back with Cindy.
Peter will have to answer to his grandmother Kathy, after stealing her money, Bobby and his new half-sisters.
*The actors listed are those who currently/most recently played the character referenced.*
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.