A man has pleaded not guilty to robbery and murder after a delivery driver was hit and dragged under his own van.

Mark Lang, 54, died a month after suffering severe brain injuries while on shift as a courier.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Lang and robbery in a short hearing at Merthyr Crown Court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and a trial was set for 25 September.