Man pleads not guilty to killing delivery driver
At a glance
Christopher Elgifari, 31, has pleaded not guilty to the robbery and the murder of delivery driver Mark Lang.
The victim died in April after being hit and dragged under his own van.
A trial is set for 25 September.
A man has pleaded not guilty to robbery and murder after a delivery driver was hit and dragged under his own van.
Mark Lang, 54, died a month after suffering severe brain injuries while on shift as a courier.
Christopher Elgifari, 31, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Lang and robbery in a short hearing at Merthyr Crown Court on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody and a trial was set for 25 September.
The incident happened on North Road in Cardiff, one of the main routes into the city centre, on 28 March.
Mr Lang was making deliveries as an Evri driver in Laytonia Avenue.
The vehicle was driven on to North Road towards the city centre for a distance of 800 yards (740m), and when it stopped Mr Lang was trapped underneath.
He died on April 16 as a result of his injuries.