Woman's 'big yes' during Elton's Glastonbury set
At a glance
A couple at their first Glastonbury got engaged during Elton John's last UK performance
Bobbi Hadgraft said yes to her partner, Will Huyton, while "Your Song" played in the background
The couple say they will consider getting married at next year's festival
Ms Hadgraft said it had been the best weekend of her life
- Published
A woman thought her partner was joking when he got down on one knee to propose to her during Elton John's Glastonbury set.
But Bobbi Hadgraft, 22, said a "big yes" to Will Huyton, 20, as Sir Elton sang Your Song to a crowd of 120,000 people.
Miss Hadgraft said: "I turned around during Your Song and he was on one knee - everyone around us started screaming, it was amazing."
The freelancer, of Manchester, said it was the "best weekend" of her life.
"I thought he was joking at first - I said 'Are you having me on?'," Ms Hadgraft said.
"But then I realised it was real and of course said yes.
"It was a complete surprise, I'm a huge Elton fan - he is a timeless performer.
"I wondered how Will had planned it so well, because a couple of songs later the lead singer of The Killers came out - Brandon Flowers - and I love him too."
The couple exchanged contact details with the people around them who caught the proposal on camera, saying they've "made friends for life".
Mr Huyton said: "It was all a blur, I decided a few minutes before hand that I wanted to do it then.
"I used my own ring as the actual ring is back home.
"There was about 10-20 seconds of my heart in my mouth before she realised I was being serious and said yes."
"I'm still giddy, of course feeling a bit hungover from the festival, but now I'm going to be wifed up - I'll be giddy for the whole year," Ms Hadgraft said.
Another couple also got engaged during Elton John's set and were captured on the BBC camera's as they were very close to the front.
Mr Huyton said: "I heard someone else got engaged there too - love was in the air."
It was the couple's first Glastonbury experience but they say they are keen to go back and will explore the option of getting married at next year's festival.
Ms Hadgraft said: "I had heard that Glastonbury was something else, but you don't really know what to expect - but it was the best weekend of my life.
"I would consider getting married there next year."
Mr Huyton, a physiotherapy student at Manchester Metropolitan University, had been planning on proposing in Newquay in a couple of weeks but made a spur-of-the-moment decision to do at the festival instead.
He said: "We phoned Bobbi's parents first and then mine, everyone was buzzing, they're so happy for us."
"It was my first time camping this weekend - there was clearly something about sharing a cramped tent together that Will thought yes he could put up with this for life," Ms Hadgraft said.