'I couldn't sleep, eat or function after eviction stress'

Thai moved into her flat in 2018 and it soon became her own "little slice of Bristol".

So when she was told she'd have to leave, the impact was huge. "I couldn't sleep, or eat, or function," she says.

She even had to go back onto medication for anxiety and depression.

The youth homelessness charity Centrepoint tells the BBC it is hearing from more 16-to-25-year-olds than ever who are facing eviction, external.

And evictions are starting to look like a key driver of homelessness for young people, says director of policy Balbir Kaur Chatrik. "That's something we have not seen before."