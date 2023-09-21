Analysis: LASK 1-3 Liverpool

Emma Smith, BBC Sport

The Reds have won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

But in his first season in charge in 2015-16, they were beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final - their last appearance in the competition.

Seven years later and they are back in the second tier of European competition, and favourites to win the whole thing.

Liverpool eventually lived up to the favourites tag in Austria, a clinical second half display following an underwhelming opening 45 minutes.

The fact Klopp made 11 changes from the side which started against Wolves partly explains the rough patches in Linz.

There was one bright first-half spark - 17-year-old Ben Doak impressed on his maiden Liverpool start, and remains very much one to watch this season.