Tributes to father-of-two who died in A14 crash
Alan Bond, 39, died after his car collided with a lorry on the A14
The married father of two young children was "incredible" and "devoted", his family said
Staff at music venue Cambridge Junction, where he worked for 18 years, described him as "our irreplaceable, gentle giant"
A driver who died in a crash on the A14 has been described as an "incredible" father and "part of the history" of the live music venue where he worked.
Alan Bond suffered fatal injuries when his car collided with a lorry at Chippenham on the Cambridgeshire-Suffolk border on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, had worked at Cambridge Junction for 18 years. His family said he would be "truly missed", while colleagues said he was "most treasured".
A man has been arrested and bailed over the crash.
In a statement, Mr Bond's family said: "Alan was a devoted husband to his wife, Charlotte, and an incredible father to his two young children.
"He will be truly missed by all his family.
"We know he helped so many people and had so many close friends to whom he meant so much.
"We will remember Alan for his sense of humour and all the adventures he had with his friends and family."
The family also thanked people for their messages of condolence and the emergency services.
Staff at Cambridge Junction also released a statement, describing Mr Bond as "our irreplaceable, gentle giant".
"We have lost one of our most treasured work colleagues and friends," they added.
"He was conscientious, hard-working, generous and kind, which always made him very popular and memorable.
"Alan is part of Cambridge Junction's history; the venue and team will certainly not be the same without him."
A 33-year-old man, from Kent, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and causing death while disqualified from driving.
He has been released on bail until 28 November.
