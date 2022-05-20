Alderney looks at land-based wind turbines
At a glance
Alderney could get land-based wind turbines as part of a proposed renewable energy initiative
It is hoped wind power will reduce the island's carbon footprint as well as household bills
There are also proposals for more long-term solutions such as solar panels and tidal power
Wind turbines may be installed in Alderney to reduce the use of fossil fuels, the States has said.
The idea came from the Energy Working Group which was set up by Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee.
Bill Abel, chairman of the committee, said wind power would provide “significant benefits” to the island's carbon footprint as well as reducing household bills.
He said the visual and environmental impact of the land-based turbines would need to be assessed and islanders would be consulted at every stage.
In the medium-term, solar thermal panels for households and ground or air heat pumps will be considered to reduce the use of heating oil.
The committee said hydrogen and tidal power would also be considered in the future, however, the costs currently outweigh the financial benefits.
“A hybrid mix of power supply and storage technologies would be needed to meet the island’s objectives of minimising the cost of energy, reducing or mitigating energy supply risks, and minimising or eliminating the use of carbon-emitting energy sources,” said Mr Abel.