Wind turbines may be installed in Alderney to reduce the use of fossil fuels, the States has said.

The idea came from the Energy Working Group which was set up by Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee.

Bill Abel, chairman of the committee, said wind power would provide “significant benefits” to the island's carbon footprint as well as reducing household bills.

He said the visual and environmental impact of the land-based turbines would need to be assessed and islanders would be consulted at every stage.