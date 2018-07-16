Welcome to the BBC

Greening calls for second referendum

From UK

France beat Croatia to win World Cup in thrilling final

From World Cup

Rolls Royce developing a 'flying taxi'

From Business

News headlines

Greening calls for second referendum

From UK

Theresa May: Trump told me to sue the EU

From UK Politics

France beat Croatia in World Cup final

From World Cup

Sport headlines

France beat Croatia in World Cup final

From World Cup
Watch video

World Cup Catch-up: French toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

From World Cup

Djokovic beats Anderson to win Wimbledon

From Tennis

Fifa World Cup 2018

Watch video

Watch some of the best goals from the World Cup

From World Cup
Watch video

Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

From World Cup

Can England build on creditable World Cup?

From World Cup

3 things we love today

Watch video

New friends revealed in Doctor Who trailer

From BBC One
Watch video

Wow your friends with the history of the sandwich

From BBC Ideas
Watch video

What's the best technique to win a wife-carrying race?

From Northern Ireland

Real-life stories

'I nearly died filming the collapse of the Twin Towers'

From BBC Tees

Billie Jean King: First time I played I said, what’s tennis?

From BBC Radio 4

Is this 16-year-old Britain's next big tennis star?

From Tennis

The BBC around the UK

Entertainment news

Listen to audio

How did Lily James step into Meryl Streep's dungarees?

From BBC Radio 4

Pharrell tells London crowds to 'resist Trump'

From Entertainment & Arts

Will Smith has won the In My Feelings Challenge

From Newsbeat

Talked about TV

Six things that Picnic at Hanging Rock is really about

From BBC Two

US TV gameshow offers to pay off student debt

From US & Canada

Who has been duped by Baron Cohen's new show?

From Entertainment & Arts

Best of BBC iPlayer TV

Proms 2018

Listen to audio

Holst's The Planets as you've never heard it before

From BBC Radio 3

Seven pieces of classical music to make you cry

From BBC Proms

Pit your wits against this horribly difficult music quiz

From BBC Proms

Lifestyle

If you subscribe to everything, do you own nothing?

From Technology

Ideal snacking material to enjoy with the footy

From BBC Food
Listen to audio

Lisa Riley reveals how she lost 12 stone in 18 months

From BBC Radio 2

Society

Watch video

Has the World Cup changed things for young Russians?

From Europe

Playing rugby helped me accept being gay

From BBC Three

Tourists urged to stay away from 'Australia's Chernobyl'

From Australia

This week in sport

All the latest from the sporting world, including Wimbledon updates

Women's wheelchair doubles final lost by Britain's Shuker

From Tennis

Britain's Draper beaten in boys' final

From Tennis

Rooney makes winning debut for DC United

From Football

Behind the headlines

Brexit is the cloud hanging over air show extravaganza

From Business
Watch video

Sadiq Khan: UK has rich history of freedom of speech

From BBC One

How Grand Theft Auto is highlighting US gun crime

From Newsbeat

How, what and why

Why teenagers' brains mean they can't help the way they act

From BBC Arts
Watch video

How this flag became a symbol for LGBT rights

From BBC Rewind
Watch video

Why are so many twins born in this tiny town?

From BBC World Service

Arts, books and film

Watch video

Alan Bennett: My new play is not miserable it's a joy

From BBC One

Incredible stuff? Verdict on superhero family sequel

From BBC Radio 1

Will Gompertz reviews Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy

From Entertainment & Arts

Help us make the BBC Homepage better

Opt in to try it now, or find out more about Beta

Try it now

Faith and ethics

Listen to audio

The wisdom of Mandela, as recalled by his grandson

From BBC Radio 2
Listen to audio

Do Christians and atheists have more in common than they think?

From BBC Radio Ulster

'Why I keep my vasectomy a secret'

From Africa

Food

Buon appetito! Nourish your body with these Mediterranean dishes

From BBC Food

BBQ your way to healthy vegan bliss this summer

From BBC Food

Nine mouth-watering ice cream desserts for the weekend

From BBC Food

This week in music

Listen to audio

DJ Target gets us hyped for Drake's versus mix

From BBC Radio 1Xtra

Lauren Laverne's five songs you should hear this week

From BBC Radio 6 Music

Three Lions breaks chart record with fourth number one

From Entertainment & Arts

You might have missed

Watch video

Chinook crew stages daring mountain rescue

From US & Canada
Watch video

Kate and Meghan arrive at Wimbledon

From UK

Eight ways you are influenced without even realising it

From BBC Radio 4

Quizzes and teasers

Can you answer all these questions in under four minutes?

From World Cup

Old hand or born yesterday? Try our news quiz of the week

From Newsround

Can you guess who's the hospital hero?

From Stories

Best of BBC Radio

The BBC around the UK

Other services