Warmest year likely to be 2016
Temperature data for 2016 shows it is likely to have edged ahead of 2015 as the world's warmest year.
This is the weather forecast for the UK.
Temperature data for 2016 shows it is likely to have edged ahead of 2015 as the world's warmest year.
BBC Weather's Matt Taylor explains what causes the spectacular light display.
It's not just a courgette crisis - supplies of tomatoes, lettuce and more are hit by Europe's big freeze.
UK engineers finish the assembly of a wind-observing satellite that meteorologists expect to have a major impact on weather forecasts.
With longer nights, temperatures fall further and we are more likely to get frost. Chris Fawkes explains how it forms and also why we see different types.
The British Antarctic Survey is pulling all staff out of the space-age Halley base in March because of a big crack in nearby ice.