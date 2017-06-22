Feeling hot?
Matt Taylor explains how the body reacts to high temperatures.
Glastonbury Festival is synonymous with mud, but this year there'll be plenty of dry weather, with only a few showers threatening at times.
BBC Weather's Sarah Keith-Lucas looks at the forecast as the festival gets underway.
What conditions do you need for a thunderstorm? Darren Bett explains.
Hot weather and windy conditions threaten to spread fires that have killed at least 64 people.
Nick Miller explains why the meteorological seasons follow a different pattern to their astronomical cousins.
We often hear the term 'UV', but what does it mean? Helen Willetts explains.
High temperatures are forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights in Phoenix, Arizona.