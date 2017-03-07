Dramatic wave photo wows thousands online
The picture of a giant wave was taken by Sydney ferry worker and amateur photographer Haig Gilchrist.
Cyclone Enawo made landfall in Madagascar this morning bringing winds in excess of 100mph and huge waves. Further life-threatening impacts are expected as it moves further inland, primarily from heavy rain and landslides.
BBC Weather's John Hammond reports on this powerful storm.
