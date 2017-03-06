When does spring start?
Nick Miller explains why the meteorological seasons follow a different pattern to their astronomical cousins.
The island of Madagascar is braced for strong winds and torrential rain, as Cyclone Enawo approaches.
BBC Weather's John Hammond has the details.
Nick Miller explains why the meteorological seasons follow a different pattern to their astronomical cousins.
Tomasz Schafernaker takes us through this quick animation explaining why showers are difficult to forecast.
At least 22 tornadoes were reported across five states, with hailstones the size of baseballs.
An explanation of the wind gusts symbol in our forecasts.
High winds and waves cause a trail of damage in Madalena, on Pico Island in the Azores.
Officials report no danger to the towns around the volcano, one of the most active in the world.