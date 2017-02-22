What is a weather bomb?
Heard the term but not sure what it means? Chris Fawkes explains.
Heard the term but not sure what it means? Chris Fawkes explains.
Heard the term but not sure what it means? Chris Fawkes explains.
Red, Amber and Yellow. How does the weather warning system work?
This week our weather goes from spring to winter with storms along the way. Matt Taylor has the long-range forecast.
The multi-coloured glow appeared in the late afternoon, to the delight of people in the city-state.
An endurance skating and cycling race has been held on Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk region of Russia.
At least four people die as California is hit by flash floods from its biggest storm in years.