BBC Sport - Meet pansexual wrestling star Jack Sexsmith

Meet the pansexual star of UK wrestling

Jack Sexsmith is one of UK professional wrestling’s biggest names.

He fights in Ugg boots and pink leggings and is Britain’s first openly pansexual pro wrestler.

He told 5 live's Stephen Nolan: “Wrestling has had some really concerning depictions of queer culture in the past. It was a big deal to step and a go – hey, I’m not an awful version of that.”

