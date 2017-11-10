BBC Sport - Kane Charig: 'It's an insult to call WWE wrestling'
'It's an insult to call WWE wrestling'
- From the section Wrestling
Kane Charig tells BBC Sport Wales why freestyle wrestling is 'the most entertaining sport' as he aims for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Charig, 26, says it's 'an insult to call WWE wrestling' and believes he could become Wales' first Commonwealth gold medal winner in Australia.
