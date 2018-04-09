BBC Sport - World Curling: Scots & S Korea sign off with trick shots

Scots sign off with trick shots

With Scotland leading South Korea 11-3 after seven ends in the bronze medal match at the Men's World Curling Championships, the Las Vegas contest ends with some "alternative deliveries" before shaking hands.

