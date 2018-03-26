British Alpine Skiing Championships: Cara Brown suffers knee injury

Brown had won the Super G title on Sunday

Four-time downhill skiing champion Cara Brown will not defend her British title after suffering a season-ending knee injury in training on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who was looking to close in on Chemmy Alcott's record of seven ladies national titles, has been ruled out for up to four weeks.

Brown had been in good form, defending her super G title in Tignes on Sunday.

"It is my own fault, you are meant to move forward over jumps and I went backwards," said Brown.

She added: "It is a shame to finish on a low since yesterday was a high. It is not a happy knee at the moment, it is getting very swollen in size."

The biggest competition in British Alpine skiing takes places from 25 March to 6 April in the French Alps.