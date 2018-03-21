Women's World Curling Championships: Scotland pick up win against Japan

Scotland's curlers picked up just their second win in eight matches at the Women's World Curling Championships with a 10-7 success against Japan.

Hannah Fleming's rink, who beat Eve Muirhead's Winter Olympics quartet to qualify, are now 11th in the standings.

Later on Wednesday, the Scots take on China, who sit seventh with three victories so far.

Scotland finish the tournament in North Bay with contests against Denmark, Sweden and South Korea.

Team Fleming, who are not full-time curlers, includes Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Alice Spence.

Olympic champions Sweden lead the way with eight wins from eight, while Canada have won all six of their matches to date.