BBC Sport - Lizzy Yarnold says the IOC have made 'a really bad decision' readmitting Russia
IOC have made a really bad decision readmitting Russia - Yarnold
Double Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold told The Friday Sports Panel on BBC Radio 5 live that she is "extremely frustrated" by the International Olympic Committee's "bad decision" to readmit Russia to the Olympic movement.
Russia's Olympic membership has been restored by the IOC following its suspension from the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
