Hungary's Elizabeth Marian Swaney shows off her unique style in the women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers and her trouble-free run scored 30.00 meaning she finished round one 22nd out for 24, unfortunately she did slip to last place after the second runs.

Contrast that to Canada's Cassie Sharpe who topped the standings after round one (and round two) with this score of 93.00.

