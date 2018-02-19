BBC Sport - Last minute drama as Fife Flyers clinch the Gardiner Conference title.
'A weekend of glory for Fife Flyers'
- From the section Winter Sports
An equaliser with 16 seconds remaining against Dundee Stars helps Fife Flyers win their first ever silverware - the Gardiner Conference title, reports Jonathan Sutherland.
