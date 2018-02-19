BBC Sport - Last minute drama as Fife Flyers clinch the Gardiner Conference title.

'A weekend of glory for Fife Flyers'

An equaliser with 16 seconds remaining against Dundee Stars helps Fife Flyers win their first ever silverware - the Gardiner Conference title, reports Jonathan Sutherland.

