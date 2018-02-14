BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim compete on Valentine's Day
American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice
- From the section Winter Olympics
United States figure skaters Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim enjoy a romantic moment at the end of their pairs short routine at the Winter Olympics.
