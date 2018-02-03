Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn earns 80th World Cup win

Lindsey Vonn is a two-time Olympic medallist

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

American Lindsey Vonn won Saturday's downhill race in Germany for the 80th World Cup win of her career six days before the Winter Olympics start.

The 33-year-old clocked one minute 12.84 seconds in Garmisch-Partenkirchen to beat World Cup downhill leader Sofia Goggia of Italy by 0.02 seconds.

Austria's Cornelia Huetter was third in a time of 1:12.97.

Vonn's victory moved her closer to Swede Ingemar Stenmark's all-time alpine record of 86 World Cup wins.

The race in Germany was supposed to be contested over two legs on a short course but was reduced to a single run because of a lack of training following bad weather.

Former Olympic champion Vonn, who missed the 2014 Games in Sochi with a knee injury, will race again in Sunday's downhill race.