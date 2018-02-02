BBC Sport - Ski Sunday: Graham Bell & Chemmy Alcott go head-to-head in Stockholm slalom
Ski Sunday's Bell & Alcott go head-to-head in Stockholm slalom
- From the section Winter Sports
Former World Cup racers Graham Bell & Chemmy Alcott find out who is Ski Sunday's fastest presenter with a race at Stockholm's World Cup slalom course.
Watch Ski Sunday on Sunday 4th February at 17.15 on BBC Two.
