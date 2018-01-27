Izzy Atkin: British freestyle skier wins X Games silver

Atkin is based at Park City in Utah

Britain's Izzy Atkin warmed up for next month's Winter Olympics in style with a silver medal in the ski slopestyle event at the X Games in Colorado.

The 19-year-old, who finished third at the ski slopestyle World Cup in Aspen earlier this month, scored 88.00 on the first of her three runs.

Gold went to American Maggie Voisin (92.33) while Sweden's Jennie Lee Burmansson (85.00) took bronze.

Atkin will now travel to South Korea for her Olympic debut on 17 February.