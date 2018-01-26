BBC Sport - Northern Ireland snowboarder Aimee Fuller qualifies for the Winter Olympics
Fuller onboard team for Pyeongchang
- From the section Winter Sports
Snowboarder Aimee Fuller is looking forward to competing for Great Britain at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Fuller is the only Northern Irish athlete in the Team GB squad for Pyeongchang, having previously competed at the Sochi games.
"It's absolutely crazy. A sport that I started purely for the love of it has turned into my profession and now I'm a two-time Olympian," said Fuller.
