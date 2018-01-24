BBC Sport - 'Sometimes it's better to have a friend than a coach' - Matt McCormick
Meet the McCormicks & their slopestyle tricks
- From the section Winter Sports
Slopestyle snowboarder Matt McCormick could be named in Team GB's Winter Olympics squad, and his brother Chris competes as a slopestyle skier. They practice together, and push each other on, at Bearsden Ski Club.
