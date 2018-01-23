BBC Sport - Alpine Skiing World Cup: Henrik Kristoffersen targeted by snowballs in Schladming
Skier angry after being targeted by snowballs
- From the section Winter Sports
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen reacts angrily after spectators attempt to throw snowballs at him, during his run in the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Schladming, Austria.
