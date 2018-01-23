BBC Sport - Alpine Skiing World Cup: Henrik Kristoffersen targeted by snowballs in Schladming

Skier angry after being targeted by snowballs

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen reacts angrily after spectators attempt to throw snowballs at him, during his run in the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Schladming, Austria.

READ MORE: Skier pelted with snowballs during race

Available to UK users only.

