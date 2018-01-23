Henrik Kristoffersen targeted with snowballs during World Cup race

Henrik Kristoffersen had snowballs thrown at him during his second run in Schladming, Austria

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has criticised spectators after snowballs were thrown at World Cup skier Henrik Kristoffersen.

Norway's Kristoffersen - who finished second - was targeted by fans in Austria during the men's slalom.

Home favourite Marcel Hirscher won the race, with Britain's Dave Ryding finishing 12th in Schladming.

"Throwing snowballs... is not only disgusting, but dangerous," Shiffrin wrote on Twitter.

Hirscher's win - in a time of 1:43.56 - was his country's 500th World Cup victory since the competition started in 1967.

He later apologised to Kristoffersen for the spectators' actions.

"I don't care who you are, who you cheer for, what your nationality, or what your reason," Shiffrin - who won women's slalom gold in Sochi and currently leads the World Cup standings - added. "Get a life."

Dave Ryding will make his third Winter Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang

Britain's Ryding finished just outside the top 10 at the final slalom World Cup before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old clocked a combined time of one minute 46.73 seconds.

Ryding will race the parallel slalom at next week's Stockholm City Event - his last event before the Olympics.

He is tenth in the World Cup standings heading into Pyeongchang, where he will make his third Olympic appearance.