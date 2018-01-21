BBC Sport - Great Britain's Dave Ryding produces fastest run of the day World Cup slalom in Kitzbuehel
GB's Ryding produces fastest run of the day in World Cup slalom
- From the section Winter Sports
Great Britain's Dave Ryding produces the fastest run of the day in the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, but has to settle for a ninth-place finish after a disappointing opening run.
WATCH MORE: 'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired