BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup: GB pair escape crash
'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash
- From the section Winter Sports
Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas narrowly escape crashing in heat one of the Bobsleigh World Cup in Konigssee in Germany. GB finished 17th after heat two to finish the season 12th in the World Cup standings.
