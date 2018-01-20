BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup: GB pair escape crash

'How did she stay in the sled?!' GB bobsleigh pair escape crash

Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas narrowly escape crashing in heat one of the Bobsleigh World Cup in Konigssee in Germany. GB finished 17th after heat two to finish the season 12th in the World Cup standings.

READ MORE: Lizzy Yarnold misses out on medals in Konigssee

