BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Rowan Cheshire on tattoo addiction
'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction
Meet 22-year-old half-pipe skier Rowan Cheshire, who discusses her passion for tattoos and her aims for Pyeongchang.
