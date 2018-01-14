BBC Sport - Slopestyle World Cup: GB's Izzy Atkin wins gold in Aspen
GB's Atkin wins slopestyle bronze in Aspen
Britain's Izzy Atkin wins bronze in the ski slopestyle World Cup in Aspen and says she is "stoked" with her run ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month.
