BBC Sport - Shaun White scores perfect 100 to qualify for Winter Olympics

Watch White's perfect 100 to qualify for Olympics

Two-time Winter Olympic halfpipe champion Shaun White qualifies for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with a perfect run to win the US Grand Prix in Snowmass, Colorado.

