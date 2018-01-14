BBC Sport - Shaun White scores perfect 100 to qualify for Winter Olympics
Watch White's perfect 100 to qualify for Olympics
- From the section Winter Sports
Two-time Winter Olympic halfpipe champion Shaun White qualifies for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with a perfect run to win the US Grand Prix in Snowmass, Colorado.
Available to UK users only.
