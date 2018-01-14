BBC Sport - Snowboarding: The Aspergers & EDS sufferer who loves snowboarding

'My body hurts all the time, but I love to snowboard'

Rachel 'Chase' Patterson suffers from Aspergers syndrome and EDS, a genetic condition that leaves her susceptible to dislocation and severe injury.

But despite the setbacks, it hasn't curbed her love of snowboarding, albeit until now on indoor slopes only.

Here, Ski Sunday takes Chase to the mountains for the very first time.

Watch Ski Sunday on BBC Two.

