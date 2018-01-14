BBC Sport - Snowboarding: The Aspergers & EDS sufferer who loves snowboarding
'My body hurts all the time, but I love to snowboard'
- From the section Winter Sports
Rachel 'Chase' Patterson suffers from Aspergers syndrome and EDS, a genetic condition that leaves her susceptible to dislocation and severe injury.
But despite the setbacks, it hasn't curbed her love of snowboarding, albeit until now on indoor slopes only.
Here, Ski Sunday takes Chase to the mountains for the very first time.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired