Skeleton World Cup: Lizzy Yarnold finishes ninth in St Moritz

Lizzy Yarnold won the Skeleton World Cup in 2013-14 before securing gold at the Winter Olympics in Sochi

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup Venue: St Moritz, Switzerland Dates: 12-14 January Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and online

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold finished ninth as Austria's Janine Flock claimed gold in the Skeleton World Cup in St Moritz.

The reigning Olympic champion was sixth after the first heat but finished 1.20 seconds behind Flock.

The result in Switzerland leaves the 29-year-old in 10th place in the overall competition standings.

Team-mate Laura Deas finished 12th which saw her drop a place, to sixth, in the overall standings, while fellow Briton Madelaine Smith was 13th.

The final race in the World Cup takes place in Konigssee, Germany from 19 January.